War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Launch 11 Strikes On Enemy Forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the Russian Federation carried out another missile and air strike against Ukraine. Information about the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified. More than 30 combat clashes took place over the past 24 hours. The enemy carried out 5 missile strike, 87 airstrikes and 44 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. The occupiers also attacked Ukraine with 33 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, of which 26 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, destruction and damage were caused to more than 100 private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure," the post reads.

The following settlements were hit by enemy airstrikes: Kostiantynivka, Sumy region; Vesele, Ohirtseve, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Spirne, Khromove, New York, Avdiivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Burhunka, Kherson region; Pervomaiskyi Island, Zmiinyi Island.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border and conducts active subversive activities in the border areas to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian forces made partial gains near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, driving the enemy out of their positions and gaining a foothold on the achieved lines. In addition, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske sectors, Ukrainian forces hold the initiative, hold back the enemy, carry out assault operations and retake Ukrainian land meter by meter. Ukrainian defenders are successfully defending outside Keramik, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Marinka and Rivnopol areas of the Donetsk region, where the enemy made about 20 unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions in the past 24 hours. All enemy attacks resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment for the occupiers.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue their offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on invading troops and consolidating their positions.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.

According to the General Staff, in connection with the catastrophic losses of the occupiers, mass forced mobilization of the population is expected to begin in the near future in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to variestimates, its figure may reach 400,000 to 700,000 people. It is also planned to call up about 40,000 residents of the Chechen Republic, who will probably be used as blocking units behind Russian troops. At the same time, the planned mobilization numbers among the population of Moscow and St. Petersburg remain minimal again. Ordinary citizens - residents of Russian regions, who will be sent to death by Kadyrov's executioners - will once again go to the front as "cannon fodder." Therefore, almost the only way for the Russian military to survive is voluntary surrender to Ukraine's defense forces.

"Throughout the day, the aircraft of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the rocket forces hit eight artillery pieces of the enemy," the General Staff said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine