Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market by Application and by Technology Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pilots require flight control system for efficient operation of helicopter. Flight control system consists of aerodynamic devices that allows pilots to control and adjust aircraft's attitude, engine controls, aircraft's direction operating mechanism and connecting linkages. Flight control system plays a vital role in enhancement of operability of helicopter, reduction of overall weight of the helicopter's information-management system and reduction of overall operating costs. Moreover, flight control system facilitates in easier communication with Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems and helps in avoiding accidents.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic outbreak resulted in drop of business associated with tourism aviation such as heli-skiing, heli-hiking, and decimated sightseeing.

Spread of COVID-19 virestricted helicopter deliveries and hampered the future schedule for deliveries of helicopter and due to lockdown worldwide and regulated air travel maintenance, repair and overhaul(MRO) activities were halted.

Due to the risks of COVID-19, operational costs have gone up significantly. Insurance, travel permit and other rates have been raised and put an additional burden on the helicopter industry.

Disrupted supply chains have led to shortage of raw materials and caused operational issues for the manufacturers of helicopter flight control systems.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in defence spending globally, rise in demand for helicopters, and shift of trend towards fly-by-wire control systems are the factors that drive the helicopter flight control market. However, stringent regulatory norms and high initial cost acts as a barrier in market growth. Contrarily, increase in demand for helicopters in military further boosts the market for helicopter flight control systems.

The helicopter flight control systems trends are as follows:

Increase in defence spending globally

Rising instances of terror attacks and natural disasters have forced governments all over the world to increase defence spending. In addition, surge in demand for precise and versatile equipment drives the helicopter flight control systems market . For instance, Indian government approved the deal to buy 24 MH-60 Romeo Lockheed Martin helicopters worth $905 million. The deal is of for $2.6 billion and comprises of weapons systems, 50 cannons, eight anti-surface Hellfire Missiles which can be used to hit at ships, MK 54 Light weight Torpedoes, precision rocket systems and communication systems. Hence, continuinvestments in defence globally to enhance global security is expected to drive the helicopter flight control system market.

Rise in demand of helicopters

Helicopters have broad range of application in execution of public safety, law enforcement and other complex missions, owing to these reasons market demand rises for helicopter flight control systems. High maintenance cost associated with older helicopters further increases demand for new helicopters. For instance, in November 2019, two of the twenty H145M twin-engine military helicopters have been delivered by AIRto the Hungarian Defence Forces. The H145M helicopters are capable of light attack, tactical transport, light utility, combat search and rescue. Due to rise in demand for helicopters, the market of helicopter flight control system increases significantly.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the helicopter flight control systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of helicopter flight control systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the helicopter flight control systems market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed helicopter flight control systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the helicopter flight control systems market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the helicopter flight control systems market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Honeywell International, Parker Hannifin, General Atomics, Liebherr, Rockwell Collins, Safran, Sagem, United Technologies, Woodward, Moog

By Application: Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation, Military Aviation, Others

By Technology: Hydro-mechanical Systems, Artificial Feedback, Others

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

