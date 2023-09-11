Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Fuzuli continue, Trend reports.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3
residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on September
11. At this stage, another 24 families (92 people) moved to the
city of Fuzuli.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli
has been provided for 119 families - 441 people. The resettled
families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli,
which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from
the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.
Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude
to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from
occupation.
