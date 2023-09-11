Monday, 11 September 2023 08:15 GMT

Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Formations From Digging New Trenches In Aghdam


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, made an attempt to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijani Army positions in Aghdam direction at about 01:00 (GMT+4) on September 11, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of measures taken by units of Azerbaijani Army, the ongoing works were stopped," the ministry said.

