Azerbaijan Prevents Illegal Armenian Armed Formations From Digging New Trenches In Aghdam

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Illegal
Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the
Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, made an
attempt to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijani Army
positions in Aghdam direction at about 01:00 (GMT+4) on September
11, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
"As a result of measures taken by units of Azerbaijani Army, the
ongoing works were stopped," the ministry said.
