That's according to

Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

Orbán unveiled a 15-point plan to strengthen Hungary, which has been in a year-long recession, has an acute labor shortage, and is one of the EU members most dependent on Russian energy.

The plan includes an attempt to increase the birth rate, steps to modernize the army, and attempts to replace Russian nuclear fuel with French fuel at the country's only nuclear power plant, the report says.

Orbán is currently the longest-serving head of government of an EU country and plans to stay in power until 2034, according to local media reports.

As reported by Ukrinform, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the U.S. should start negotiations with the Russians and conclude an agreement on the security architecture, in which a place must be found for Ukraine.