Ukraine Develops Multi-Stage Mechanism For Return Of Children Commissioner

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said this at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we have developed a mechanism for the return of Ukrainian children, which includes several key stages: development of a mechanism for obtaining lists of children, verification and updating of data, documenting the facts of crimes and identifying new circumstances, psychological rehabilitation of children after return, creation of a special center for rehabilitation, and opening of humanitarian corridors," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

He said these steps were aimed at ensuring the safe return of Ukrainian children.

Ukraine's Ombudsman's Office earlier verified dozens of localities in Belawhere Ukrainian children are kept. Lubinets also reported on 386 Ukrainian children who had been adopted in Russia.