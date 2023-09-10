Contactless Coupler Market Is Projected To Hit Usd 803 Million At A 5.4% Cagr By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global contactless coupler market generated approximately US$ 471 million in In 2022, Projections indicate a robust expansion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%, with the market poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 803 million by the year 2032.
Notably, contactless couplers currently constitute approximately 5% of the overall global coupler market.
The burgeoning adoption of contactless power transmission across diverse sectors, including defense, aerospace, automotive, and variend-use industries, is presenting an array of lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. This heightened demand landscape forecasts an absolute revenue opportunity of nearly US$ 353 million during the assessment period spanning from 2022 to 2032.
Driving Forces Behind the Growth
Several factors are fueling the impressive growth of the contactless coupler market: Electric Vehicle (EV) Revolution: The rise of electric vehicles is a significant driver. Contactless couplers offer the convenience of wireless charging for EVs, making them more appealing to consumers. As the world shifts towards sustainable transportation, demand for these couplers is set to surge. IoT and Automation: The Inteof Things (IoT) and automation are transforming industries. Contactless couplers play a crucial role in powering and charging IoT devices and automated systems, boosting their adoption. Aerospace Advancements: In the aerospace industry, weight reduction is paramount. Contactless couplers help reduce the weight of aircraft by eliminating the need for heavy cabling. Additionally, they enable in-flight charging of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), expanding their operational capabilities. Medical and Healthcare: In the healthcare sector, contactless couplers are facilitating the development of wireless medical devices. This technology enables patient monitoring and treatment without the encumbrance of wires, enhancing patient comfort and mobility. Consumer Electronics: Contactless couplers are also making waves in the consumer electronics market. They enable the hassle-free charging of smartphones, wearables, and other portable devices, offering a more convenient user experience.
Manufacturers and Opportunities
Manufacturers in the contactless coupler industry are poised to benefit significantly from this growth. The market's expansion presents ample opportunities for innovation and product development. Manufacturers that can provide efficient, reliable, and cost-effective contactless coupler solutions stand to gain a competitive edge.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers of contactless couplers include Balluff Inc, BGB, Cobham France SAS, Conductix-Wampfler, Kubler, LTN SERVOTECHNIK GMBH, Mercotac, Inc., Moflon, Moog, NSD Corporation, Panlink, PHOENIX CONTACT, Radiall, Schleifring GmbH, SMITEC S.p.A., SMW Electronics, Spinner, TE Connectivity Ltd., Turck, Inc., and Weidmüller.
The global contactless coupler market exhibits a moderate level of consolidation and competitiveness, primarily attributed to the presence of only a handful of tier-1 players. To expand their market reach, key industry players are implementing varistrategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.
Additionally, leading manufacturers of contactless couplers are strategically focusing on new product development to bolster their market presence. These strategies have led to the introduction of advanced contactless coupler offerings in the market. For comprehensive insights into pricing dynamics across regions, sales growth, production capacities, and anticipatory technological advancements, readers can refer to the detailed information provided by Fact.MR in their recently published report.
Key Segments of Contactless Coupler Industry Research
By Product Type:
FORJ Contactless Couplers By Use Case:
Single-Channel Contactless Couplers Multi-Channel Contactless Couplers Inductive Couplers Capacitive Couplers Others
Data Transmission By End-use Industry:
Less than 1 Gbps 1-3 Gbps 3-5 Gbps Above 5 Gbps Power Transmission
Upt300 W 300-500 W Above 500 W Hybrid
Telecommunications Energy & Utility Electrical & Electronics Healthcare & Medical Devices Industrial Automation Aerospace & Defense Marine Automotive Others By Sales Channel: By Region:
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa
