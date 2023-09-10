Global Epoxy Resins Market Is Anticipated To Reach Usd 21.87 Billion At A Cagr Of 6.9% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The consumption of epoxy resins is poised for a robust surge, with an anticipated high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the global epoxy resins market held a value of US$ 11.22 billion, and it is expected to ascend to a noteworthy US$ 21.87 billion by the conclusion of 2031.
Epoxy resins have emerged as one of the most versatile and widely used materials across variindustries. These synthetic thermosetting polymers, known for their exceptional adhesion, durability, and resistance to chemicals and moisture, are witnessing a remarkable surge in demand.
For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
Diverse Applications
One of the key drivers behind the surge in epoxy resin consumption is their diverse range of applications. Epoxy resins are used across numersectors, including: Construction : Epoxy resins are widely used in construction for bonding, sealing, and structural reinforcement. They offer a strong and durable solution for variapplications, from concrete repair to floor coatings. Electronics : The electronics industry relies heavily on epoxy resins for encapsulating delicate components, protecting them from environmental factors, and enhancing their longevity. Aerospace : In the aerospace sector, epoxy resins are utilized in the manufacture of lightweight and high-strength composite materials, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and safety. Automotive : Automotive manufacturers use epoxy resins in the production of lightweight body parts and structural components, contributing to fuel efficiency and safety. Adhesives : Epoxy-based adhesives are preferred for their high bonding strength, making them indispensable in variindustrial applications. Paints and Coatings : Epoxy resins play a vital role in the formulation of paints and coatings, providing protection and aesthetics to structures and products. Marine and Wind Energy : Epoxy resins are utilized in the production of lightweight yet robust components for marine vessels and wind turbine blades.
Environmental Considerations
Another significant driver of epoxy resin consumption is their relatively lower environmental impact compared to alternative materials. Epoxy resins produce minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during curing, making them an environmentally friendly choice. This aspect aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainability and eco-conscimanufacturing.
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers of epoxy resin are making substantial investments in variaspects of their operations, including the establishment of new manufacturing facilities, the development of training and research centers, setting up distribution networks, and acquiring smaller companies with complementary expertise.
As the epoxy resin industry becomes increasingly competitive, key players are strategically prioritizing the expansion of their production capabilities to meet the ever-growing demands of their customers.
For example:
In 2020, Kukdo Chemicals India achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating its state-of-the-art epoxy production facility in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art epoxy facility boasts an impressive industrial capacity of 40,000 tons per year. Following its success in China, the company strategically launched its second overseas plant in India. This move not only aims to cater to the burgeoning domestic demand but also underscores the commitment to providing consumers with top-notch epoxy solutions.
Key Segments Covered in Epoxy Resins Industry Research
By Raw Material :
DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH) Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols) Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH) Other Raw Materials By Application :
Paints & Coatings Wind Energy Composites Construction Electrical & Electronics Adhesives Others (Vinyl Gloves, Metal Protection, Handbags, Eyeglasses, and Plastic Tooling) By Region :
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Research and Development
The continuresearch and development efforts within the epoxy resins industry are leading to innovations that expand their applicability and improve their performance. New formulations with enhanced properties, such as improved thermal resistance and flame retardancy, are opening doors to previously unexplored markets and applications.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
Email: