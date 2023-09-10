Global Epoxy Resins Market Is Anticipated To Reach Usd 21.87 Billion At A Cagr Of 6.9% By 2031 X Herald

Epoxy resins have emerged as one of the most versatile and widely used materials across variindustries. These synthetic thermosetting polymers, known for their exceptional adhesion, durability, and resistance to chemicals and moisture, are witnessing a remarkable surge in demand.

Diverse Applications

One of the key drivers behind the surge in epoxy resin consumption is their diverse range of applications. Epoxy resins are used across numersectors, including:

Environmental Considerations

Another significant driver of epoxy resin consumption is their relatively lower environmental impact compared to alternative materials. Epoxy resins produce minimal volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during curing, making them an environmentally friendly choice. This aspect aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainability and eco-conscimanufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of epoxy resin are making substantial investments in variaspects of their operations, including the establishment of new manufacturing facilities, the development of training and research centers, setting up distribution networks, and acquiring smaller companies with complementary expertise.

As the epoxy resin industry becomes increasingly competitive, key players are strategically prioritizing the expansion of their production capabilities to meet the ever-growing demands of their customers.

For example:

In 2020, Kukdo Chemicals India achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating its state-of-the-art epoxy production facility in Gujarat. This state-of-the-art epoxy facility boasts an impressive industrial capacity of 40,000 tons per year. Following its success in China, the company strategically launched its second overseas plant in India. This move not only aims to cater to the burgeoning domestic demand but also underscores the commitment to providing consumers with top-notch epoxy solutions.

Key Segments Covered in Epoxy Resins Industry Research



By Raw Material :



DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)



DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)



Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)



Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)



Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Other Raw Materials

By Application :



Paints & Coatings



Wind Energy



Composites



Construction



Electrical & Electronics



Adhesives

Others (Vinyl Gloves, Metal Protection, Handbags, Eyeglasses, and Plastic Tooling)

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Research and Development

The continuresearch and development efforts within the epoxy resins industry are leading to innovations that expand their applicability and improve their performance. New formulations with enhanced properties, such as improved thermal resistance and flame retardancy, are opening doors to previously unexplored markets and applications.

