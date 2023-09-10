Banque Misr Sponsors Egypt's National Football Teams Until 2026 World Cup

The bank celebrated to announce the sponsorship, which was attended by Ashraf Sobhy, the Minister of Youth and Sports; Mohamed El-Etreby, the Chairperson of Banque Misr; Gamal Allam, the Chairperson of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA); Khaled Al-Darandaly, the Vice President of the EFA; and other officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Banque Misr, and the Egyptian Football Association.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the bank noted that its sponsorship of the Egyptian football teams is a way of reinforcing its role in the field of social responsibility, which is one of the key pillars that the bank believes in to achieve sustainable development. The bank's contributions to community development foon several important areas, such as health, education, and youth.

The bank also said that its sponsorship of the Egyptian football teams reflects its keenness to support Egyptian sports, especially football, as it is the most popular game in Egypt and the world.

The bank added that it had contributed to establishing a charitable fund to support Egyptian sports,

to care for Egypt's sporting champions, and to help them achieve impressive results in international sports competitions.