Fm, Plo Secretary-General Discuss Deterioration In Occupied Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday held talks with Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Hussein Al Sheikh.
The meeting falls within the ongoing coordination and consultations between Jordan and Palestine, a Foreign Ministry statement said.
Safadi and Al Sheikh discussed measures to halt the deterioration of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Talks also focused on realising a real political ground with the potential to revive effective negotiations and achieve a just and comprehensive peace, in accordance with the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, in accordance with international law, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.
Safadi and Al Sheikh stressed the need to put an end to unilateral and illegitimate Israeli actions that undermine the prospects for peace.
They also warned of the consequences of the continued absence of concrete steps towards a two-state solution to the conflict.
