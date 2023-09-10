Pm Receives Saudi Shura Council Speaker

Khasawneh stressed the importance of meetings and mutual visits among officials at varilevels. He commended the efforts made in this regard by the officials of both kingdoms and their "relentless and ongoing" endeavours to strengthen relations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister commended the level of parliamentary cooperation between Amman and Riyadh, reflected in several meetings and their outcomes, which serve the best interests of both countries, common issues and bilateral relations.

The premier referred to the important role of the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Committee, which convened in Riyadh in August, and the variframeworks of cooperation between both countries as well as the pivotal role of the Jordanian-Saudi Coordination Council in improving prospects for multilevel cooperation.

He also reviewed the importance of strengthening partnership and cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the field of investment and establishment of projects, such as the healthcare and educational hospital project, which is being implemented by the Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund Company and is expected to commence soon.

For his part, Al Sheikh highlighted the "deep-rooted" nature of bilateral relations, stressing commitment to boosting ties in implementation of the vision of the two countries' leaders to serve joint interests.

He also expressed his contentment with his visit to the Kingdom, which comes within the framework of mutual endeavours between the Saudi Shura Council and the Lower House to enhance prospects for cooperation at the parliamentary level.



