Automotive Wireless Charger Market Is Growing At Cagr Of 21.9% To Achieve Usd 9.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Moreover, revenue generated from the sales of automotive wireless chargers held a notable position within the global wireless charger market in 2021, accounting for an impressive 5% share.

The Electric Vehicle Revolution

Electric vehicles have gained immense popularity in recent years as the automotive industry shifts towards eco-friendly alternatives. Governments worldwide are setting ambititargets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and automakers are responding by investing heavily in EV technology. Consequently, the global EV market has witnessed exponential growth, with a wide range of electric cars, from affordable models to luxury brands, becoming more accessible to consumers.

How It Works

Automotive wireless chargers use electromagnetic fields to transfer energy from a charging station to an EV's battery pack. This process, known as inductive charging, relies on a pad on the ground (or embedded in a parking space) and a receiver unit installed on the vehicle. When the EV is parked over the charging pad, power is transferred wirelessly, teliminating the hassle of plugging and unplugging cables.

Advantages of Automotive Wireless Chargers

Meeting the Growing Demand

With the electric vehicle market projected to grow exponentially in the coming years, the demand for automotive wireless chargers is skyrocketing. Automakers are recognizing the importance of building robust charging networks to support their EV customers. Charging infrastructure providers are working hand-in-hand with cities and municipalities to deploy wireless charging stations in public spaces, workplaces, and residential areas.

The Road Ahead

As the world accelerates towards a greener future, the expansion of electric vehicle fleets and the development of automotive wireless charger technology go hand in hand. This synergy will be crucial in overcoming the infrastructure challenges associated with EV adoption.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers in the automotive wireless charger sector include HARMAN, 2E, Aircharge, Belkin, Continental, etatronix, hTech, Huawei, Infineon, LG, MPS, NXP, Powermat, and ROHM.

Global automotive wireless charger manufacturers are actively engaged in technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge in the market. Key players are dedicated to enhancing wireless charging technologies to deliver added benefits to end-users.

This market frequently witnesses activities such as new product introductions, collaborations, and manufacturing expansion.

In January 2022, ROHMLtd unveiled an innovative automotive wireless charging solution that incorporates NFC communication. This breakthrough enables essential features like Foreign Object Detection (FOD), facilitating the detection of metallic objects. NFC technology also enables infotainment operations through device authentication.

The recently published report by Fact.MR provides comprehensive information about key manufacturers' price points for automotive wireless chargers across different regions, sales growth trends, production capacity, and anticipatory technological advancements.

The rapid expansion of electric vehicle fleets is reshaping the automotive industry and driving the demand for wireless chargers. The convenience, efficiency, and environmental benefits of wireless charging are making it an integral part of the sustainable mobility ecosystem. As automakers and charging infrastructure providers continue to invest and innovate, the automotive wireless charger market is poised for sustained growth in the years to come.

