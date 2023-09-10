Automotive Wireless Charger Market Is Growing At Cagr Of 21.9% To Achieve Usd 9.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The worldwide automotive wireless charger market boasted a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. This impressive growth trajectory is expected to propel the market to a substantial size of US$ 9.5 billion by the conclusion of 2032. Luxury passenger vehicles played a significant role in this market, contributing to a substantial 46.6% share of the global market in 2021.
Moreover, revenue generated from the sales of automotive wireless chargers held a notable position within the global wireless charger market in 2021, accounting for an impressive 5% share.
The Electric Vehicle Revolution
Electric vehicles have gained immense popularity in recent years as the automotive industry shifts towards eco-friendly alternatives. Governments worldwide are setting ambititargets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and automakers are responding by investing heavily in EV technology. Consequently, the global EV market has witnessed exponential growth, with a wide range of electric cars, from affordable models to luxury brands, becoming more accessible to consumers.
How It Works
Automotive wireless chargers use electromagnetic fields to transfer energy from a charging station to an EV's battery pack. This process, known as inductive charging, relies on a pad on the ground (or embedded in a parking space) and a receiver unit installed on the vehicle. When the EV is parked over the charging pad, power is transferred wirelessly, teliminating the hassle of plugging and unplugging cables.
Advantages of Automotive Wireless Chargers Convenience : Wireless charging offers unparalleled convenience. Drivers can simply park their electric vehicles over the charging pad, and the process begins automatically. Reduced Maintenance : Since there are no physical connectors involved, there is less wear and tear on charging equipment, reducing maintenance costs. Efficiency : Automotive wireless chargers can be highly efficient, minimizing energy loss during the charging process. Aesthetic Appeal : Wireless charging infrastructure can be seamlessly integrated into parking lots, enhancing the visual appeal of urban environments.
Meeting the Growing Demand
With the electric vehicle market projected to grow exponentially in the coming years, the demand for automotive wireless chargers is skyrocketing. Automakers are recognizing the importance of building robust charging networks to support their EV customers. Charging infrastructure providers are working hand-in-hand with cities and municipalities to deploy wireless charging stations in public spaces, workplaces, and residential areas.
The Road Ahead
As the world accelerates towards a greener future, the expansion of electric vehicle fleets and the development of automotive wireless charger technology go hand in hand. This synergy will be crucial in overcoming the infrastructure challenges associated with EV adoption.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers in the automotive wireless charger sector include HARMAN, 2E, Aircharge, Belkin, Continental, etatronix, hTech, Huawei, Infineon, LG, MPS, NXP, Powermat, and ROHM.
Global automotive wireless charger manufacturers are actively engaged in technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge in the market. Key players are dedicated to enhancing wireless charging technologies to deliver added benefits to end-users.
This market frequently witnesses activities such as new product introductions, collaborations, and manufacturing expansion.
In January 2022, ROHMLtd unveiled an innovative automotive wireless charging solution that incorporates NFC communication. This breakthrough enables essential features like Foreign Object Detection (FOD), facilitating the detection of metallic objects. NFC technology also enables infotainment operations through device authentication.
The recently published report by Fact.MR provides comprehensive information about key manufacturers' price points for automotive wireless chargers across different regions, sales growth trends, production capacity, and anticipatory technological advancements.
Segmentation of Automotive Wireless Charger Industry Research
By Power :
5 W Chargers 10W Chargers 15W Chargers By Charger Type :
Built-in Chargers Portable Chargers By Technology :
Windshield Mounts Vent Mounts Dash Mounts
Inductive Chargers Resonant Chargers Radio Frequency Chargers By Vehicle Category :
Passenger Vehicles By Sales Channel : By Region :
Mid-Size Compact Luxury SUVs Commercial Vehicles
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
The rapid expansion of electric vehicle fleets is reshaping the automotive industry and driving the demand for wireless chargers. The convenience, efficiency, and environmental benefits of wireless charging are making it an integral part of the sustainable mobility ecosystem. As automakers and charging infrastructure providers continue to invest and innovate, the automotive wireless charger market is poised for sustained growth in the years to come.
