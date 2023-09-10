'India To Decide Its Position On Crypto In Coming Months'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India will evaluate the recommendations made in a paper authored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the G20's risk watchdog, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), outlining a roadmap for regulating crypto assets and integrating digital assets into digital financial systems before deciding its stance, Ajay Seth, secretary of the department of economic affairs, said.
MENAFN10092023007365015876ID1107042187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.