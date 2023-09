Cocina Fácil And Tvynovelas Confirm Their Participation In 'Feria De Los Moles 2023' In Los Angeles, Ca

Alonso García Puentes, CEO W Publishing House

TVyNovelas and Cocina Fácil, two of the top Hispanic publications, will be present at La Feria del Mole

The CEO of the renowned Spanish publications, Alonso García Puentes, has announced their participation in collaboration with Fuerza Migrante.

Andrea Vergara

W Publishing House

