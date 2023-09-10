Monday, 11 September 2023 05:00 GMT

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market To Hit Usd 11.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.


9/10/2023 9:31:12 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during the period 2023-2032. This progression can be attributed to the increasing popularity of prostate cancer diagnostic tests. Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during the period 2023-2032. This progression can be attributed to the increasing popularity of prostate cancer diagnostic tests.











Tags

Prostate-Specific Antigen


Digital Rectal Examination


Biopsy


Prostate Imaging


Prostate Ultrasound


Prostate Biopsy Procedure








Related Links


  • Oncology Market


  • Tissue Diagnostics Market


  • Prostate Cancer Treatment Devices Market


  • Leuprolide Acetate Market


  • Triptorelin Market


  • Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market


  • Brachytherapy Devices Market


  • Cancer Diagnostics Market


  • Cancer Biological Therapy Market


  • Cancer Registry Software Market





MENAFN10092023004107003653ID1107042131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search