Turkmenistan's Citizens Triple Their Visits To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. Azerbaijan was visited by 16,163 tourists from Turkmenistan from
January through August this year, Trend reports.
As per data provided by Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, these
figures are more than 3.2 times higher than the value of the same
period last year (5,016 people).
In particular, 2,525 tourists from Turkmenistan visited
Azerbaijan in August 2023, which is 76 percent more than in the
same month of 2022 (1,433).
Furthermore, over 1.34 million citizens of foreign countries
visited Azerbaijan in the first eight months of this year.
Meanwhile, 82,186 tourists from Central Asian countries visited
Azerbaijan from January through August 2023, which is 11 percent
more than the same period last year (73,823 tourists).
