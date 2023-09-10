Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Ministry of Interior confiscates one million Captagon pills, 400 kgs of hashish and 0.5 kgs of shabu attempted to be smuggled into the country.
KHARTOUM -- At least 43 people were killed in a drone raid on a marketplace in the Sudanese capital, according to a NGO.
ISLAMABAD -- At least seven militants were killed and six others injured following an exchange of fire in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a number of bilateral talks with leaders at G20 Summit. (end) hb
MENAFN10092023000071011013ID1107042098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.