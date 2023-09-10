Glamorous Life Of Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Where Money Goes? (Photo)

Thus, photographs and posts from the Facebook page of Liana Adamyan, who is considered the“second wife” of the former separatist“leader” Arayik Harutunyan, confirm that the separatists' money was spent on a luxurilifestyle, including visiting expensive restaurants, elite events and shopping in brand boutiques.

These expenses, according to a former companion of the so-called “ex-president”, were financed from the“budget” of the separatist regime.