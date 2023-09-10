Monday, 11 September 2023 02:56 GMT

Glamorous Life Of Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Where Money Goes? (Photo)


9/10/2023 7:17:46 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10 . Footage has emerged showing the wastefulness of the separatist leadership in the Karabakh region, where Armenian residents are allegedly suffering from a“humanitarian catastrophe”, Trend reports.

Thus, photographs and posts from the Facebook page of Liana Adamyan, who is considered the“second wife” of the former separatist“leader” Arayik Harutunyan, confirm that the separatists' money was spent on a luxurilifestyle, including visiting expensive restaurants, elite events and shopping in brand boutiques.

These expenses, according to a former companion of the so-called “ex-president”, were financed from the“budget” of the separatist regime.





































MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107042034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search