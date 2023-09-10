Glamorous Life Of Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Where Money Goes? (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10 . Footage has
emerged showing the wastefulness of the separatist leadership in
the Karabakh region, where Armenian residents are allegedly
suffering from a“humanitarian catastrophe”, Trend reports.
Thus, photographs and posts from the Facebook page of Liana
Adamyan, who is considered the“second wife” of the former
separatist“leader” Arayik Harutunyan, confirm that the
separatists' money was spent on a luxurilifestyle, including
visiting expensive restaurants, elite events and shopping in brand
boutiques.
These expenses, according to a former companion of the so-called
“ex-president”, were financed from the“budget” of the separatist
regime.
