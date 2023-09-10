Uzbekistan Sees Rise In Industrial Production Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. Volume of
industrial production in Uzbekistan increased by 5.7 percent from
January through July 2023, Trend reports
As a result of the active attraction of investments and advanced
technologies into the economy, revenues from industrial production
reached 345 trillion soums ($28 billion).
Growth of industrial production is recorded in following:
Electrical industry - 46 percent
Passenger cars - 16 percent
Construction materials - 12 percent
Ready-made clothing - 11 percent
Industrial production increased by more than 10 percent in 25
districts and cities of Uzbekistan, including Bandikhan (45
percent), Kitab (19 percent), Kyzyryk (18 percent), Kegeili (14
percent).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is focusing on creating an industrial base
capable of meeting the country's needs for products, as well as
increasing export potential. At the same time, the country pays
attention to sustainable development, environmental responsibility
and social development of those regions where industrial facilities
are located.
