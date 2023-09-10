Army Spox: Russia Will Use Tactics Of Mixed Drone And Missile Strikes In Autumn, Winter

Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern defense forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"It is clear that the tactics of mixed strikes are currently being practiced. There are missiles, they are still produced, but their stock is smaller than that of drones, and they are more expensive. Therefore, there will most likely be mixed attacks, and they will most likely target energy [infrastructure]. We must be ready for this, work out the protection systems, realize the danger and respond adequately to it," Humeniuk said.

She added that Russia still has a stockpile of precision-guided missiles, but not as many as it had at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and even last fall. However, according to Humeniuk, Shakhed one-way attack drones are much cheaper, despite the fact that they can perform the same functions.