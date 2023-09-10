Ukraine Attracts $30B In Assistance From International Partners This Year Pm Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in his speech at the Yalta European Strategy in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Prime Minister's post on Telegram .

"For 8.5 months of this year, we have already attracted 30 billion dollars. We have prospects, we understand the long-term nature of working with our partners," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the IMF has already approved a four-year program worth $15.6 billion for Ukraine, while the European Union is launching a special plan for four years - Ukraine Facility worth $50 billion.

Ukraine is also cooperating with Norway and Japan, which are developing long-term financial support instruments for Ukraine, totaling $5.5 billion and $7.5 billion, respectively.

In addition, Ukrainian leaders cooperates with the G7 countries that are ready to support Ukraine as much as needed

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine spends 100% of taxes paid by businesses and citizens to meet the needs of the security and defense forces. Supporting the Ukrainian army and confronting Russia in the war it has unleashed costs Ukraine about UAH 2 trillion

Photo: Cabof Ministers