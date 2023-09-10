Indian Pm Holds Talks With G20 Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a number of bilateral talks with leaders who attended the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Modi held bilateral talks with several leaders, including French President.
Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of Turkyie Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, President of Brazil Lula da Silva, and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani; were all part of the separate talks.
During their talks, Modi and Macron touched upon several bilateral and global issues of mutual concerns. "Both leaders emphasized the need to expand their collaboration to address regional and global challenges. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to collectively serve as a force of good, carrying the message of 'one earth, one family, one future'". Both the leaders discussed progress and new areas of cooperation in defense, space, nuclear energy, digital public infrastructure, critical technology, climate change, education, and people-to-people contacts.
"They also carried forward their discussions on India-France partnership in the Indo Pacific region and Africa, including in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, biodiversity, sustainability and industrial projects," the statement said.
Modi also reviewed bilateral Strategic Partnership during his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "They discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas like defence, green and sustainable development, critical minerals, mobility of skilled personnel and education," the statement said.
Modi also met President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and discussed India-EU Strategic Partnership. Upcoming India-EU Summit, Free Trade Agreement negotiations, climate change, digital technology, and Trade and Technology Council also came up for deliberations. They also discussed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor launched yesterday and underlined the need of its expeditiimplementation.
Modi held bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and explored bilateral cooperation potential in trade and investment, defence and security, civil aviation, and shipping.
During his meeting with President Lula da Silva of Brazil, Modi conveyed his best wishes for Brazil's G20 Presidency and assured him of India's support. (pickup previous)
