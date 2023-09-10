Security Operation Kills Seven Militants N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- At least seven militants were killed and six others with injuries following an exchange of fire in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, near the Afghan border, said the Pakistani military.
According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), at least seven "terrorists" were killed and six critically injured by security forces in an exchange of fire in Chitral district of KPK.
ISPR further said the clash took place in the district's general area of Ursoon were "troops effectively engaged terrorists' location.
"Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country."
The operation comes days after at least 12 militants and four Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack on two military posts as terror activities keep rising in the country following the end of a ceasefire agreement by Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan and the government back in June. (end)
