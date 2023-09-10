Some 43 People Killed In Khartoum Raid - Ngo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- At least 43 people were killed in a drone raid on a marketplace in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Sunday, according to a medical group.
In a statement, Sudan's NGO Doctors Syndicate said 55 people were also injured in the attack that targeted an open market in Mayo neighborhood South Khartoum.
It was not yet clear who was behind the airstrike.
The attack came amid heavy fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital.
For its part, the RSF accused the army of carrying out an airstrike in Mayo neighborhood, which the army denies.
More than 3,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the army and the paramilitary group since April, according to local medics.
Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia andmediators have failed to end violence in the country. (end)
