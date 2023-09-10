Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market To Hit Usd 7.79 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market size is expected to be worth USD 7.79 billion by 2032. SCD is a genetic disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. The development of novel therapies, such as gene therapy, and the increasing foon personalized medicine are revolutionizing the way SCD is treated.
Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and the growing support from governments and non-governmental organizations for SCD research and treatment offer promising prospects for industry development.
BMT to emerge as a key treatment modality for SCD
The sickle cell disease treatment market is divided into pharmacotherapy, blood transfusion, and bone marrow transplant. The bone marrow transplant segment will hold a commendable share of the sickle cell disease treatment industry by 2032. BMT is the only known cure for SCD, and its adoption has been increasing due to the growing number of successful transplant cases and advancements in transplant techniques. These include non-myeloablative conditioning regimens and other treatments which have increased the success rate and reduced complications. As a result, the demand for bone marrow transplants as a treatment modality for SCD is growing over the years.
Growing awareness of unique treatment requirements of HbSC
Sickle cell disease treatment market size from the hemoglobin sickle C disease (HbSC) segment will grow at a remarkable pace through 2032. HbSC is a milder form of SCD, characterized by less severe symptoms and complications. The growing awareness about HbSC and its unique treatment requirements has led to an increased demand for targeted therapies and specialized care.
Multidisciplinary treatment approach to drive demand for SCD therapies in specialty clinics
Sickle cell disease treatment market value from the specialty clinics segment will expand significantly over 2023-2032. These clinics provide specialized care for SCD patients, offering comprehensive treatment plans tailored to individual needs. They offer a multidisciplinary approach, including hematologists, genetic counselors, pain management specialists, and social workers, to ensure holistic care for SCD patients. The growing number of specialty clinics, coupled with the increasing awareness about the importance of specialized care for SCD patients.
Europe to remain a prominent growth hub for industry
Europe sickle cell disease treatment market size is set to record substantial revenue by 2032, driven by the growing prevalence of the disease among variethnic groups and the widespread availability of advanced healthcare facilities. The European region has witnessed a significant rise in SCD prevalence in recent years, leading to higher demand for effective treatments, increased R&D investments, and growing support from governments and non-governmental organizations. Such developments are likely to bolster the regional market outlook over the forecast period.
Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Industry Players
Major companies in the sickle cell disease treatment market include Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Medunik Inc., EmmMedical Inc., Bluebird Bio, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Editas Medicine Inc., and Vifor Pharma.
Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Industry News
October 2022 - Pfizer Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of biopharmaceutical firm Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. This acquisition would bring GBT's leading pipeline and portfolio of SCD treatments to Pfizer in order to develop and deliver life-changing products that cater to the critical needs of underserved patient communities.
