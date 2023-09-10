Tommy Wakefield-Smith Joins Fti Consulting's Construction Solutions Team In Australia

Mr. Wakefield-Smith, who is based in Brisbane, is an international construction expert and testifying forensic delay analyst with more than 20 years of experience in engineering and construction projects across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), and Australia. A member of the Academy of Experts since 2012, Mr. Wakefield Smith is recognised by Who's Who Legal as a highly regarded Construction Expert Witness.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Wakefield-Smith will provide expert forensic delay analysis, project planning and project controls services in support of lawyers and industry clients in Australia and internationally.

“In today's increasingly complex construction environment, our clients turn tofor advice across all phases of a project life cycle,” said Stephen , Head of the Construction Solutions practice in Australia.“Tommy brings with him a wealth of expertise having worked on some of the largest projects throughout EMEA. In addition to being a testifying delay and disruption expert, Tommy's experience in project management, risk management and project planning will help our clients looking to achieve the best possible solutions to their operational challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wakefield-Smith held senior appointments at consulting firms TBH and HKA before leading his own practice as Managing Director of Synel Consulting. He has gained international experience on major international construction projects, including the £16 billion London Crossrail project, a US$3 billion airport terminal in the United Arab Emirates and a US$10 billion power station in South Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wakefield-Smith said,“FTI Consulting is known as a trusted advisor to clients, courts and tribunals who are involved in major projects and tackling the most significant disputes in the world. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we develop and implement holistic solutions to solve our clients' most pressing business challenges.”

