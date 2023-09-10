Right Cause Nonprofit Solution Adds A Comprehensive Grant Management Module Built On Microsoft Cloud

Chicago, Illinois Sep 10, 2023 (Issuewire)

Beyond Key, a Chicago-based technology services provider, has expanded its Right Cause Nonprofit Solution with a Grant Management Module, offering enhanced functionality to meet the growing demand for cloud technology in the nonprofit sector. Leveraging the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Platform, this module provides a secure and efficient Grant Management CRM Solution.

It caters to both Grantmakers and Grantees, utilizing Microsoft's Dataverse (Common Data Model) to streamline critical grant management processes such as Grants lifecycle management, Pre and Post-award activity tracking, Grantmaker Prospecting, Grants Application Management, Grants Approval Automation, Fund tracking & realization, and more.

Right Cause CRM Solution is highly adaptable and perfect for organizations seeking to transition their operations to the cloud, offering both online and grant-tracking capabilities in a single package. It comes with built-in features such as Fund Indicators, Analytics and reporting, Wealth Screening, Constituent Management, Third-party integration, Task Management, and a Grantmaker Portal.

Ashish Sankhla, COO of Beyond Key, emphasized the module's key benefits, stating that“The Right Cause was built to eliminate the need for nonprofits and Grantmakers to invest in hardware or grapple with complex CRM and Excel worksheets. Staff can access the system via the cloud from anywhere with an inteconnection, making it an exceptionally convenient and cost-effective solution. Additionally, it offers high levels of customization and security compared to other CRM solutions, requiring only a Microsoft License and a Right Cause subscription.”

Managing grant programs can be highly intricate, involving numerapplications, reviewers, requirements, and payments. The Right Cause Grants Management Solution streamlines workflows and automates these processes, saving time and enhancing transparency for both Grantmakers and charities.

About Beyond Key:

Beyond Key is a leading provider of nonprofit solutions for nonprofit organizations. This solution offers a range of innovative and dependable tools designed to support variaspects of nonprofit operations, including grant management, fundraising, donor management, and event planning. Right Cause Software is devoted to assisting organizations in accomplishing their missions and leaving a meaningful and enduring mark within their communities.