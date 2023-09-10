With Lessons From The Forgotten Ones Branden Nicholson Shows Everyone Can Impact The World Around Them

Los Angeles, California Sep 10, 2023 (Issuewire)

For those who have felt invisible or left out, Fitness Trainer and Entrepreneur Branden Nicholson's inspirational book LESSONS FROM THE FORGOTTEN ONES is sure to offer not just hope but the realization that your life matters. Drawing on years of working with clients from all walks of life, the book allows readers to see how Branden's faith guided him to learn his true assignment while working with individuals who needed help physically, mentally and spiritually.

“These individuals that I write about mean a lot to me, and I believe they will connect with others as well,” Branden says.“It's my hope that as you are reading the accounts of not just my willingness to help but those who were willing to help themselves, you'll see how you can make a difference where you are, too.”

LESSONS FROM THE FORGOTTEN ONES ends each chapter with lessons that Branden has learned while leaving space for the reader to write their own lessons.

“I want the reader to see the book as a dialogue,” Branden explains.“After I let you know lessons that I learned and share I want you to think about how you can do the same.”

Available on Amazon, LESSONS FROM THE FORGOTTEN ONES is sure to be a book readers will connect with and want to discuss. Branden will be planning virtual discussions of the book as well as in-person opportunities to connect with readers, too. It's his hope that it shows everyone that they can impact the world around them. All they have to do is make the choice.

