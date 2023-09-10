Ukraine's Defense Forces Show Footage Of Russian Drone Operation Point Being Annihilated

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit six enemy artillery system, an anti-aircraft missile complex, a manpower cluster, and a fuel and ammunition depot.

