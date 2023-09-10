Ukraine's Defense Forces Show Footage Of Russian Drone Operation Point Being Annihilated

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian defense forces operating in the southern regions of Ukraine showed the destruction of an enemy drone control point on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region.
The relevant video was uploaded on
Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Destruction of an UAV control point in the left-bank Kherson region," the post reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit six enemy artillery system, an anti-aircraft missile complex, a manpower cluster, and a fuel and ammunition depot.
