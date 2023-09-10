Russia Deploys 46 Iskander Launchers Along Border With Ukraine - Skibitskyi

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said this at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Ukrinform reports.

"For more than one and a half years of full-scale war, Moscow has not achieved its strategic goals - neither the full occupation of Ukraine, nor the full occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said.

According to Skibitskyi, Russia conducts the most active combat operations in two sectors of the front - Kupiansk-Lyman and Maryinka-Donetsk. The Russian army's goal of such operations is still to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The GUR representative noted that the Russian forces actively use aircraft, but they are afraid of the Ukrainian air defense system, which consists, in particular, of the latest means provided by partners, which have already proven and are proving their effectiveness, destroying most enemy air targets.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia has concentrated more than 420,000 military personnel in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.