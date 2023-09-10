Russian Army Intensifies Tactical Aircraft Activity In Direction Of Zmiinyi Island - Humeniuk

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of Operational Command South, said this during the nationwide United News telethon on the morning of September 10, Ukrinform reports.

"There is a certain intensification of the enemy's tactical aircraft activity, in particular, they are more active in the direction of Zmiinyi Island, occasionally dropping guided aerial bombs there. This is all the continuation of pressure on civilian shipping, the humanitarian corridor proposed by Ukraine, after all, four ships have used it. The enemy is trying to terrorize, convincing the shipowners that there is a threat from the air," Humeniuk said.

In addition, according to her, the activity of enemy tactical aircraft over that part of the Black Sea water area may indicate intelligence gathering.

As reported, as of the morning of September 10, there were 10 Russia's ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, with no missile carriers among them.