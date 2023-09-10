Ukraine's Counteroffensive Is Difficult, But Progress Is Impressive - Nuland

Acting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland stated this at the Yalta European Strategy (YES), Ukrinform reports, referring to the YES press service .

“This counter-offensive has been kilometre by kilometre but we are impressed by the progress made, especially in the south," she said.

According to her, Moscow has built, over months, a strong defence in the temporary occupied south of Ukraine.

“The defences that Russia has put in place are the largest in 100 years. We need to understand what Ukraine needs to clear these defences, and we cannot do that until Ukraine confronts the defences,” she said.

Nuland added that Russian defenses can be overcome with close cooperation between the U.S. and Ukrainian governments.

“We are trying to work closely with the Ukrainian government, providing equipment for mechanized demining, long-range artillery, and other tools," said the U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary of State.



She emphasized that the U.S. had been explaining to all partners in Europe, Asia, and Africa what negative consequences there would be for global security, if Ukraine did not win that war



“If Ukraine does not win, if Putin succeeds, this type of evil will be normalised across the world. Ukraine stands on the right side of democracy and needs our support,” she summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, emphasized that Ukraine's counteroffensive will continue even after the onset of cold and wet weather.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the acceleration of offensive operations depends on how quickly Ukraine will receive powerful weapons.