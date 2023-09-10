Too Early To Talk About Results Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive - General Milley

He made the relevant comment to the

BBC , reports Ukrinform.

According to Milley, it is too early to sum up the results of the counteroffensive because Ukraine still has a month or a half until it gets colder and the rains set in.

"There's still a reasonable amount of time, probably about 30 to 45 days' worth of fighting weather left, so the Ukrainians aren't done. There's battles not done... they haven't finished the fighting part of what they're trying to accomplish," the general said.

He admitted that the offensive was going slower than expected. "There's still heavy fighting going on," Milley said.

At the same time, Milley noted that the Armed Forces are "progressing at a very steady pace through the Russian front lines".

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency, GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasizes that Ukraine's counteroffensive will continue even after the onset of cold and rainy weather.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the acceleration of offensive actions depends on how quickly Ukraine will receive more powerful weapons from Western partners.

