Too Early To Talk About Results Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive - General Milley

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, believes that the Ukrainian Army still has about a month and a half to actively run combat operations before the onset of adverse weather conditions.
He made the relevant comment to the
BBC , reports Ukrinform.
According to Milley, it is too early to sum up the results of the counteroffensive because Ukraine still has a month or a half until it gets colder and the rains set in.
"There's still a reasonable amount of time, probably about 30 to 45 days' worth of fighting weather left, so the Ukrainians aren't done. There's battles not done... they haven't finished the fighting part of what they're trying to accomplish," the general said. Read also: Success of Ukrainian counteroffensive making Russians change their defense tactics - ISW
He admitted that the offensive was going slower than expected. "There's still heavy fighting going on," Milley said.
At the same time, Milley noted that the Armed Forces are "progressing at a very steady pace through the Russian front lines".
As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency, GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasizes that Ukraine's counteroffensive will continue even after the onset of cold and rainy weather.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the acceleration of offensive actions depends on how quickly Ukraine will receive more powerful weapons from Western partners.
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN10092023000193011044ID1107041117
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.