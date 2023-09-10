Invaders Shell Kherson, Injure Local Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At around 17:30 local time, the Russians hit Kherson, as a result of which an elderly woman was injured.
The Kherson Regional Military
Administration
reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
The strike targeted the city's Suvorovsky district. A 69-year-old woman sustained a mine-explosive injury and neck injury, according to the report.
As reported earlier, on Sunday morning, the Russian invasion army shelled the center of Kherson, damaging an educational facility and a residential building.
