Russia In Isolation Following G20 Summit

That's according to

Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Macron believes that the joint declaration shows Russia remained isolated after the summit.

According to him, the topic of the event was the resolution of international economic issues, and it is not necessarily the place where you can expect "diplomatic progress" regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Today, the vast majority of the G20 member states condemn the war in Ukraine and its impact, Macron said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 18th summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) of the world's largest economies is held on September 9-10 in the capital of India, New Delhi.

The G20 leaders in a joint declaration called for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the cessation of hostilities aimed at the destruction of energy and food supply facilities.