This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko at the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES ) "The future is being decided in Ukraine", reports Ukrinform.

“The GDP will grow by 4%. Skeptics say that growth will be approximately 3%. We see improvement in the key industries. The grain harvest will be about 50 million tons. We have certain problems with exports, but I believe the situation will improve due to alternative routes,” said the vice prime minister of Ukraine.

According to her, the government is working on solving export problems together with Western partners and financial institutions.

The vice prime minister also reported that the labor market in Ukraine has structural problems as about 5 million Ukrainians remain abroad.

“The unemployed persons do not have skills that the labour market requires, thus, this year and the next year, we will foon training and retraining, as it will be impossible to ensure the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine without that,” added Yulia Svyrydenko

She named two urgent steps necessary for the effective reconstruction of Ukraine – support for local business and risk insurance.

“We, in the government, should foon two things. Supporting local businesses that are taxpayers, which will allow to pay wages to their employees and will facilitatepaying allowances to the military. And also insurance. The Government expects Parliament to vote on amendments and changes to the legislation, which will allow Ukrainian agencies insuring both Ukrainian and foreign companies that will be involved in the rebuilding of Ukraine,” summarised Yulia Svyrydenko.

As reported, the 18th Yalta European Strategy (YES) event took place in Kyiv. This is a forum where the European future of Ukraine is discussed in a global context. This year's meeting was held under the slogan "War Room: the future is being decided in Ukraine."