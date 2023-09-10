Ukraine Gaining Foothold In Left-Bank Kherson Region - Army Spox

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of Operational Command South, told about this on the air of the nationwide telethon Ukrinform reports.

"Yes, there are new positions, there are certain advances, but the developments still require informational silence. As soon as we can talk about a safer situation for our soldiers, we will certainly report," Humeniuk said.

She added that there is also a danger on the Left Bank for the civilian population, behind whom the invaders are hiding.

As reported, Russian units on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region are running into their own mines, which remained in place after the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP.