Explosion Rings Out In Occupied Melitopol - Mayor In Exile

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The occupiers in Melitopol are concluding the pseudo-elections with a loud bang. Residents of Melitopol and surrounding settlements in the north and east of the city report a powerful explosion. Some felt the vibration," he said.

Details are being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that pseudo-elections were held in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers say that they have already counted 60% of the votes.