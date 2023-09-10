Explosion Rings Out In Occupied Melitopol - Mayor In Exile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion was reported in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, where sham elections were completed today.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"The occupiers in Melitopol are concluding the pseudo-elections with a loud bang. Residents of Melitopol and surrounding settlements in the north and east of the city report a powerful explosion. Some felt the vibration," he said.
Details are being clarified.
Earlier it was reported that pseudo-elections were held in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers say that they have already counted 60% of the votes.
