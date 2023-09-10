War Update: 25 Combat Clashes On Front Line In Past 24 Hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian Federation also carried out another air attack using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones in the Kyiv region. Some 26 out of 33 enemy Shaheds were destroyed by the forces and assets of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defenses of other components of the Defense Forces.," the message says.

According to the General Staff, Russian terrorist attacks left civilians killed and wounded and damaged more than 100 private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine