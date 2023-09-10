President Ilham Aliyev Raises No Objections To Erdogan's Communication With Armenian Pm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Azerbaijan and
Türkiye have been discussing issues of mutual interest in all
areas, including in the diplomatic sphere, and taking steps in
accordance with each other's interests. This is most noticeable in
regional problems, which are currently emerging.
The result of the phone talk between Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once
again confirms how strong the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood
is.
Over the past three days, the office of the Prime Minister of
Armenia has made seriefforts to organize a telephone
conversation between Pashinyan and Erdogan.
Based on fraternal relations, the Turkish side turned to the
Azerbaijani side. During a telephone conversation between President
Ilham Aliyev and Turkish leader Erdogan, this issue was discussed
along with other issues, and the position of Azerbaijan was
heard.
As always, the leadership of Azerbaijan showed constructiveness
and openness to dialogue and did not object to contact between the
leaders of Türkiye and Armenia.
With this step, Türkiye demonstrated that it attaches great
importance to fraternal relations and deeply respects the interests
of Azerbaijan.
The information received also stated that the normalization of
relations between Türkiye and Armenia should be carried out in
parallel and synchronously with the process of normalization of
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan and Türkiye
have a common position on this issue.
Armenia must also understand that the problems of the region can
only be resolved jointly with the countries of the region.
For this, the '3+3' format (Russia, Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Armenia) proposed by Azerbaijan is the most
appropriate platform, and it is necessary to try to resolve the
existing issues within this framework.
