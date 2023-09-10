Sunday, 10 September 2023 11:22 GMT

Georgia Does Not Recognize So-Called“Presidential Elections” In Azerbaijan's Karabakh


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10 . Georgia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia stated, Trend reports.

It is noted that Georgia does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held in Karabakh on September 9, 2023.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections", noting that holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.

