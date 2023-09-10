Georgia Does Not Recognize So-Called“Presidential Elections” In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10 . Georgia
supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia stated,
Trend reports.
It is noted that Georgia does not recognize the so-called
“presidential elections” held in Karabakh on September 9, 2023.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani MFA has called on the international
community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections", noting
that holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows
that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken
steps to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation
policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the
contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the
situation.
