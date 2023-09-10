Foreign Ngos Call For Opening Of Aghdam-Khankendi Road (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The
international campaign named "World for Peace in Caucasus" launched
by a group of foreign NGOs and representatives of civil society on
the international platform Jotform continues, Trend reports.
In an appeal to the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan, it is recommended not to succumb to the provocations of
Armenia and the remnants of the separatist regime, their political
manipulations and to open the Aghdam-Khankendi road to ensure
peace.
Those who joined the appeal believe that Armenian residents
living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan should be able to
correctly evaluate the positive messages of the Azerbaijani side
and civil society for the sake of peace. The number of civil
society representatives who signed the appeal from around the world
reached 1,000 people. They represent 42 countries. A few days ago
the number of these countries was 27.
Alhagi Manneh, Chairman of the UAid Foundation (Gambia), said he
supports this initiative, emphasizing the importance of cooperation
to achieve peace.
“I support the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) and will certainly contribute to the government's
efforts to address sustainable development issues. Today I'm here
to talk about peace. It is sad that today in many parts of the
world there is violence and war. Therefore, we need to cooperate
and achieve results and be more useful,” he said.
Ecaterina Bordeianu from Romania said that there is no need to
artificially inflame tensions and stage a“blockade” and a
“humanitarian crisis.”
“I have many friends in Azerbaijan, so I have been closely
following developments in the region for many years. Allegations
about the so-called“blockade” are not true. The Lachin road was
intended solely for humanitarian purposes and not for illegal
military activities or the transportation of natural resources from
this territory,” she said.
Bordeianu recalled that the International Court of Justice
rejected Armenia's petition dated May 12, 2023 regarding the
alleged“illegality” of the Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint and the
demand for“the withdrawal of all Azerbaijani armed forces from the
Lachin road.”
"It is impossible not to mention the fact that Armenia has
repeatedly recognized Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan," she
added.
Ayub Kara, founder and president of the Center for Economic
Peace (Israel), expressed support for the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society, which has sent food supplies for the needs of the Armenian
population of Karabakh.
“As a former Israeli Minister of Communications, I support the
efforts of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to deliver food to
Karabakh and condemn those who try to obstruct this. I am doing
everything to maintain peace in the South Caucasus,” he said.
President of the organization "Sustainable Business Development
and Innovation in Africa" Edward Mwaba Ndalama from Zambia noted
that people living in the South Caucaregion deserve peace.
"I support peace in the Caucasus. We need peace to be free,
wherever they are. Without peace, it is impossible to ensure
economic freedom," he added.