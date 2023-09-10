Still Waiting For Answer On Delivering Food Cargo To Armenians In Khankendi - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 10. We are still
waiting for an answer on the delivery of food cargo to Khankendi,
Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Jeyhun
Mirzayev said, Trend reports.
He said that the food trucks have been on the Aghdam-Khankendi
road for the 13th day.
“As you know, we are here for the 13th day in a row. We are
together with our dedicated employees and volunteers. As you
already know from yesterday's report, a truck with food from the
Russian Red Cross Society passed through the Samur checkpoint.
In the evening it has reached the indicated address in Barda.
Today at 10:00 a.m. an agreement was reached on the passage.
However, the passage has not yet taken place,” added Jeyhun
Mirzayev.
Meanwhile, the trucks with 40 tons of flour have been on the
Aghdam-Khankendi road since August 29 in front of the Russian
peacekeepers' post. Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and volunteers spend the night in tents erected on the
territory. They said that they would remain here until food
supplies were delivered to the Armenian residents of Khankendi.
