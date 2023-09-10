Still Waiting For Answer On Delivering Food Cargo To Armenians In Khankendi - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society

He said that the food trucks have been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the 13th day.

“As you know, we are here for the 13th day in a row. We are together with our dedicated employees and volunteers. As you already know from yesterday's report, a truck with food from the Russian Red Cross Society passed through the Samur checkpoint.

In the evening it has reached the indicated address in Barda. Today at 10:00 a.m. an agreement was reached on the passage. However, the passage has not yet taken place,” added Jeyhun Mirzayev.

Meanwhile, the trucks with 40 tons of flour have been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road since August 29 in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post. Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and volunteers spend the night in tents erected on the territory. They said that they would remain here until food supplies were delivered to the Armenian residents of Khankendi.