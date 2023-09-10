Turkmenistan To Host Meeting Of High-Level Working Group On Caspian Sea Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Tomorrow the
sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues
will be held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Turkmenistan.
The sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea
Issues will be held on September 11-13 in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan).
Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and
Turkmenistan will take part in the discussions.
Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation
led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.
MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107041100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.