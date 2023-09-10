Sunday, 10 September 2023 11:22 GMT

Turkmenistan To Host Meeting Of High-Level Working Group On Caspian Sea Issues


9/10/2023 3:06:25 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Tomorrow the sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues will be held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The sixth meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues will be held on September 11-13 in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan). Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan will take part in the discussions.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov.

MENAFN10092023000187011040ID1107041100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search