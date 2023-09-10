Iran Reports Preventing Numerous Explosions Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Intelligence
agencies of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have
successfully disarmed approximately 400 explosive devices in Iran,
Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyyed Esmail Khatib said, Trend reports.
He stressed that more than 40 explosive devices were intended to
undermine religievents taking place during Muharram, the holy
month in the Muslim calendar.
The minister also mentioned acts of provocation organized by
foreign intelligence services, including coordination of unrest
within the country and arms smuggling.
