Iran Reports Preventing Numerous Explosions Countrywide


9/10/2023 3:06:23 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. Intelligence agencies of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have successfully disarmed approximately 400 explosive devices in Iran, Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyyed Esmail Khatib said, Trend reports.

He stressed that more than 40 explosive devices were intended to undermine religievents taking place during Muharram, the holy month in the Muslim calendar.

The minister also mentioned acts of provocation organized by foreign intelligence services, including coordination of unrest within the country and arms smuggling.

