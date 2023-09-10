Al-Najat Charity Launch Campaign To Support Syrian Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 10 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti Al-Najat Charity launched a humanitarian campaign, during which it provided aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Najat's delegation member Tariq Al-Esaid that the campaign, which lasted for three days, included food supplies that benefited 300 Syrian families in the camps in Mafraq Governorate and in Al-Azraq camps.
He added that the orphans received presents, and water and electricity bills were paid for 32 families for a year, in addition to providing the camps included in the campaign with water coolers.
Al-Epointed to entertainment activities organized by volunteers participating in the campaign with refugee children and reviewed the successful projects implemented by the Al-Najat Charity, as he stressed Kuwait and Al-Najat will continue providing relief and aid to Syrian refugees through volunteer campaigns.
According to official data, about 1.3 million Syrian refugees live in Jordan, half of whom are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. (end)
