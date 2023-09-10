Kuwait Underlines Gulf Commerce Chamber Gatherings As Pivotal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi
MANAMA, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Talks involving the chiefs of commerce chambers in the Gulf Coopertation Council (GCC) are pivotal in pushing forward cooperation within the six-member bloc, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce chief Mohammad Al-Saqer said on Sunday.
Such talks are also instrumental in bolstering cooperation between the public and private sectors in the region, Kuwait Chamber of Commerce chief Mohammad Al-Saqer told KUNA on the sidelines of pan-GCC talks in the Bahraini capital that brought together commerce chamber heads and the bloc's secretary general Jasem Al-Bedaiwi.
These talks are also imperative to solidify economic relations within the wider Gulf Arab region, he emphasized. (end)
kna.nam
MENAFN10092023000071011013ID1107041070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.