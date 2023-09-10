Algeria Willing To Send Emergency Team To Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sep 10 (KUNA) -- Algeria offered on Sunday, to urgently send a civil protection emergency response team made of 80 specialized rescuers, following the earthquake that struck the country.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said that Algeria is fully ready to provide humanitarian aid and mobilize all material resources following the violent earthquake, in the event that Moroaccepts the offer.
The statement added that the specialized rescuers include a medical team, a specialized Geotechnical team, a search and relief team, as well as first aid humanitarian assistants, tents, and mattresses.
Earlier Saturday, Algeria sent its condolences to those affected by the recent devastating earthquake, adding that they opened their airspace for humanitarian aid transportation to Morocco. (end)
