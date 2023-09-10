Turkish Pres. Meets Egyptian Counterpart On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah Al-Sisi met, Sunday, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which was hosted in the Indian capital, New Delhi.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of energy between, as well as regional and global developments, said Turkish Presidency in a statement.
According to the statement, President Erdogan indicated that Turkish-Egyptian relations have entered a new phase following the exchange of ambassadors between the two countries, expressing his belief that bilateral ties will reach the "desired level" as soon as possible. (end)
ta.aa
MENAFN10092023000071011013ID1107041068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.