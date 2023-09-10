G20 Summit Concludes, Modi Hands Over Presidency To Brazil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The two-day G20 Summit concluded in New Delhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula da Silva, as his country will assume the G20 Presidency in November 2023.
In his concluding remarks at the G20 Summit, Modi said: "We pledge our unwavering support to Brazil and firmly believe that, during their leadership, the G-20 will further advance our common objectives."
India has taken 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' as its G20 Presidency theme and the two-day Summit with participation of more than 30 high-profile world leaders and heads of global organizations discussed several pressing global issues.
The leaders discussed war in Ukraine, food security, monetary and financial stability, digital public infrastructure, data for development capacity building initiative, responsible human-centric AI governance, challenges of cyber security and crypto-currency, reforming UNSC and other global organizations, multilateral development banks, green development pact, action plan on SDGs, women empowerment and anti-corruption.
The G20 Summit adopted New Delhi Declaration unanimously overcoming differences over the Russian war on Ukraine. The declaration said: "Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UNSC and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety."
The African Union also officially joined the G20 during the Summit. In addition, Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and the Global Biofuel Alliance were launched on the sidelines of the summit.
The event saw the participation ofPresident Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.
President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte also participated in the summit.
Moreover, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of Comoros Azali Assoumani, President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Bangaladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of MauritPravind Kumar Jugnauth, Director General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva participated. (end)
